World The end of NATO? Former Israeli intelligence officer Yaakov Kedmi predicts the collapse of the NATO pact. Source: B92 Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 09:22

Former Israeli intelligence officer Yaakov Kedmi emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance should disappear because of its uselessness.



"As a military power, it (NATO) does not represent anything," Kedmi is convinced.



"NATO is an organization that can only complicate relations and drag the United States into a conflict that they do not want. NATO cannot help the United States," said Yaakov Kedmi for Voenoe Delo, "Novosti" reports.



The former intelligence officer notes that it is completely pointless for Washington to develop and finance serious NATO military bases, for example, in Norway or Finland, because these European bases will still not be able to protect Washington, New York or Los Angeles from a Russian strike.