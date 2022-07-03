World 0

Ukraine confirmed: "Withdrawal from Lysychansk"

Ukrainians were forced to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, Kyiv's last stronghold in the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military command said.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"Continuing the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of the defenders of Ukraine, a decision was made to withdraw," said a statement published on social networks, reports Reuters.

The Russians announced earlier today that they had taken control of Lysychansk, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that the battle for Lysychansk was still on.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged liberation of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the establishment of full control over Lysychansk.

