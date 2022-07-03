World Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; one person arrested PHOTO/VIDEO Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen, the police chief said. The attacker was arrested, and he is a 22-year-old Dane. Source: RTS Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 22:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Danish police announced that several people were shot and that one person was arrested in Copenhagen, while the mayor of the Danish capital assessed the situation as "very serious".



The police say that a 22-year-old Dane was arrested and that there are currently no indications that the detainee acted in cooperation with another person.



Several people were admitted to the main hospital, a spokesman for the health facility said, adding that they had called in additional surgeons and nurses to help with treatment.



Local media published footage from the scene of the attack showing heavily armed police and people fleeing the mall.

EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Tanjug/Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP

