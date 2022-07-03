World 0

Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; one person arrested PHOTO/VIDEO

Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen, the police chief said. The attacker was arrested, and he is a 22-year-old Dane.

Source: RTS
Share
EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Danish police announced that several people were shot and that one person was arrested in Copenhagen, while the mayor of the Danish capital assessed the situation as "very serious".

The police say that a 22-year-old Dane was arrested and that there are currently no indications that the detainee acted in cooperation with another person.

Several people were admitted to the main hospital, a spokesman for the health facility said, adding that they had called in additional surgeons and nurses to help with treatment.

Local media published footage from the scene of the attack showing heavily armed police and people fleeing the mall.

EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Tanjug/Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Tanjug/Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP

EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Ukraine confirmed: "Withdrawal from Lysychansk"

Ukrainians were forced to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, Kyiv's last stronghold in the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military command said.

World Sunday, July 3, 2022 22:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Kadyrov announced the fall?

Fighters of the special unit "Akhmat" from Chechnya and the 2nd corps of the LNR People's Militia approached the city of Novodružsk, leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

World Friday, July 1, 2022 18:44 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

"To save NATO, destroy it"

Portal Politico published a comment that "NATO needs to be destroyed in order to save it", actually calling for the reform of the alliance, as it's "failing".

World Friday, July 1, 2022 12:38 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

"It's ridiculous"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thinks that statements that NATO is a defense alliance are ridiculous.

World Friday, July 1, 2022 11:45 Comments: 1
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 41 go to page