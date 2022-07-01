World Zelensky has a message for Putin? "I have conveyed it to him" Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that he conveyed a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 1, 2022 | 07:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT/SPUTNIK

"I conveyed President Zelensky's message to President Putin," Widodo said after a meeting with Putin in Moscow, the BBC reports.



On Wednesday, Widodo met with Zelensky in Kyiv, and yesterday in Moscow with Putin.



He did not reveal the content of the message, but added that he expressed his "willingness" to help initiate communication between the two presidents.