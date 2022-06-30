World 0

Pentagon acknowledged: It failed VIDEO

The Pentagon tested a supersonic rocket in Hawaii, but that test failed, the U.S. agency Bloomberg reports.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The news also specifies that the Pentagon provided very few details regarding the failed launch of the hypersonic rocket, that is, the "anomaly after ignition" was blamed for the failure.

Until all relevant data regarding the plan and performance of the test is collected, we will not have enough information regarding that event, a Pentagon spokesman said briefly on Wednesday.

