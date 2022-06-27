World Dramatic warning: They are forcing us, we will disappear as a state Moldova could lose some of its territories due to the confrontation with Russia imposed by the West, former President Igor Dodon stated today. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 27, 2022 | 10:17 Tweet Share Profimedia

"Not only will we lose useful economic relations with our partners in the East due to the Russophobic policy we are pursuing together with the West, but we also risk losing some of our territories," Dodon announced on Telegram, reports TASS.



He assessed that, as a result, Moldova could disappear as an independent state.



Just a few days ago, EU 27 leaders approved EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova.