World Russians attacked with rockets; More harm to the EU than to Russia; Finland on alert The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 119th day. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 16:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In his regular video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assessed that the situation in the Luhansk region is very difficult, because, as he stated, Russia has intensified its efforts to push Ukrainian troops from key territories.



Vladimir Putin said that the S-500 "Prometheus" anti-aircraft missile systems began its deployment within the Russian army.



The S-500 has the ability to destroy ballistic and aerodynamic targets, including airplanes and helicopters, as well as cruise missiles. The radius of destruction is about 600 kilometers.



The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of the death penalty for captured American fighters, Washington assesses that attitude as "horrifying".

At least one person killed in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in a Russian rocket attack

Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

At least one person was killed today in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in a Russian rocket attack, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.



The attack caused several fires and damaged residential and business buildings in the port city, over which a cloud of thick smoke hovered.



"I keep repeating that the danger is still lurking in Mykolayiv. People used to go out en masse, but it needs to be reduced," the mayor said. Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said earlier that Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with seven projectiles.

Khodorkovsky: Oil sanctions do more harm to the EU than to Russia

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the first man of the former Russian oil giant, the Yukos company, who is against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that oil sanctions on Russia do more harm to the EU than to the country for which it is intended.



The former richest man in Russia pointed out that the EU should either have provided alternative supplies before imposing the embargo or consider a completely different approach, such as the introduction of tariffs on Russian energy, and not the introduction of a total ban, and that "Europe could have bought more weapons for Ukraine," according to the European portal Politico.



"At the moment, energy sanctions are hurting Europe, not Russia. That was and remains my standpoint. What the hell are you doing," Khodorkovsky said in Brussels at two-day meetings with EU and other officials organized by the Bratislava-based GLOBSEC research center, reports Politico.



Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in prison on charges of tax evasion, and then led a campaign to promote democracy and human rights in Russia through his organization Open Russia, according to Politico.

Another country preparing for war?

EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery/TT SWEDEN OUT

Finland has been preparing for a Russian attack for decades and would offer strong resistance if it occurs.



This was stated today by the Chief of the Armed Forces of that country, General Timo Kivinen.

Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery has shut down its operations after the attack

Two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine hit a major Russian oil refinery near the border on Wednesday, the plant said, sending a ball of flame and black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting the plant to suspend production.



Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported numerous attacks and shelling after Moscow sent its troops into its former Soviet neighbor on Feb. 24 for what it calls a "special military operation".