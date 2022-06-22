World 0

Russia suffered drone attack?

Fire in the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, in the Russian Rostov region, broke out immediately after two Ukrainian drones were spotted flying over the oil plant.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

TASS citied an unidentified source in the local authorities as saying that one of the drones had crashed into a heat transfer unit at the refinery.

Social media footage showed a drone flying towards the refinery before a large ball of flame and black smoke bellowed up into the summer sky.

The local emergency service said the blaze has been put out, Interfax news agency reported.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Attack in Sweden

At least two people were injured in the attack in the Swedish city of Västerås, local police said today.

World Tuesday, June 21, 2022 10:43 Comments: 0
EPA/Sascha Steinbach
page 1 of 53 go to page