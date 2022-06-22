World Russia suffered drone attack? Fire in the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, in the Russian Rostov region, broke out immediately after two Ukrainian drones were spotted flying over the oil plant. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 10:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

TASS citied an unidentified source in the local authorities as saying that one of the drones had crashed into a heat transfer unit at the refinery.



Social media footage showed a drone flying towards the refinery before a large ball of flame and black smoke bellowed up into the summer sky.



The local emergency service said the blaze has been put out, Interfax news agency reported.