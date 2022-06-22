World Brutal truth: Ukraine cannot be helped, as EU doesn't have what they are looking for Austrian military expert Markus Reisner believes that Europe cannot meet Kyiv's demands for heavy weapons. Source: index.hr Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 10:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File

Reisner, for the daily of the public broadcaster ORF, cited as an example that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asked for 300 rocket launchers.



"Such a high number does not currently exist in the whole of Europe. France, Great Britain and Germany hardly have double-digit numbers of rocket launchers. That means that those countries would have to disarm in order to help Ukraine," he explained.



The Austrian officer points out that production is de facto impossible in a short time.



In order to produce this type of weapon, the entire industry would have to switch to war production, as was the case in the past during the wars.