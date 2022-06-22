World "It is now clear in which direction the war is going" Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the world's leading statesmen have given their assessments of when the conflict will end. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 09:33 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK

Senior officials in the Biden administration said that four to six weeks of fighting would determine the final direction of the war, writes the New York Times.



That time has passed, and officials say the picture is clearer: Russia will probably end up with more territory, but neither side will fully control the region because the exhausted Russian army is facing an opponent whose weapons are becoming more sophisticated.



Although Russia has occupied territories in the easternmost Lugansk region, its progress is slow. Meanwhile, the arrival of American long-range artillery and Ukrainians trained to use them should help them in future battles in Ukraine, said General Mark Milley, commander of the American Supreme Headquarters.



"If the units are used correctly, then they will have a very, very good performance on the battlefield," General Milley told reporters on his way home after visiting Europe. Pentagon officials said that means that Russia may not be able to achieve similar successes in neighboring Donetsk, which together with Lugansk makes the Donbas region rich in minerals and various ores.



Ukrainian forces in Donbas have been fighting separatists who have supported Russia since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.



After weeks of bloody battles in the east - with as many as 200 Ukrainian soldiers killed daily, according to its own estimates, and with a similar or even higher number of Russian soldiers killed - Russia holds about the same amount of territory controlled by separatists in February before the operation.

The imminent fall of Lugansk?

However, U.S. officials say they expect Russia to take over the entire Luhansk region soon. One defense official said he expected the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk to fall in a few days, while Russian forces targeted the area with heavy artillery and so-called 'stupid bombs' - unmanned ammunition that inflicts heavy casualties.



According to reports that arrived over the weekend, Russian forces broke through the Ukrainian battlefield in Toshkivka, a town near Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The capture of Toshkivka would enable the Russians to endanger the Ukrainian supply lines for those two cities, the last large settlements in Lugansk that have not yet fallen into Russian hands.



On Monday, it was not yet clear which side was holding Toshkivka. Russian ground troops were advancing slowly, and in some cases it took weeks to move one or two kilometers, U.S. officials said. This could indicate a lack of infantry or additional caution by Moscow after experiencing supply line problems in its disastrous first weeks of war.



Several military analysts say that Russia is at the peak of combat efficiency in the east, because the long-range artillery units promised to Ukraine from NATO countries are still arriving. As far as weapons are concerned, Ukraine is greatly overpowered, a fact that President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged last week.



"The price of this battle is very high for us," Zelensky said. "It is simply frightening. And every day we draw the attention of our partners to the fact that only a sufficient amount of modern weapons will ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas," the Ukrainian leader added.



President Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $ 1 billion in arms weapons for Ukraine, in a package that includes more long-range artillery, anti-ship missile launchers and howitzer ammunition, and a new U.S. missile force. In total, the United States has given about $ 5.6 billion in aid to Ukraine in arms since Russia invaded on February 24.



Zelensky and his associates appealed to the West to deliver more sophisticated weapons. They questioned the commitment of their allies to the Ukrainian goal and insisted that nothing else could stop Russia's progress, which, according to conservative estimates, took the lives of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers.

War as a test of will

Last week, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on Western allies to double their military aid to Ukraine, warning that the country was 'facing a crucial moment on the battlefield'. Austin and General Milley met with American allies in Brussels to discuss how to further help Ukraine.



Pentagon officials expect that the delivery of more long-range artillery will change the situation on the battlefield in Donetsk, if not in Lugansk. Frederick Hodges, the former highest-ranking commander of the U.S. military in Europe, who is now at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said the war was likely to last "many more months."



But he predicted that Ukrainian forces, aided by heavy Western artillery, would slow Russia's advance and begin regaining occupied territory by late summer.



"War is a test of will, and the will of Ukrainians is superior," said General Hodges.



"I see that the Ukrainian situation with logistics is getting better from week to week, while the Russian logistics situation will slowly weaken. They have no allies or friends. The Russian army is intended for short, intensive actions and is characterized by a large use of artillery, military analysts say. It is not prepared for the permanent occupation or the kind of persistent war of attrition that is going on in eastern Ukraine and because of which it should replace the exhausted ground forces.



"This is a critical period for both sides," said Michael Coffman, director of Russian studies at the C.N.A. Research Institute in Arlington.



"Probably both forces will be exhausted in the next two months. Ukraine has a shortage of equipment and ammunition. Russia has already lost a lot of its combat power, and its forces are not suitable for a continuous ground war of this magnitude and duration.



Russia will try to continue to conquer territories kilometer by kilometer, and then it will probably strengthen its front lines with mines and other defenses against the Ukrainian counterattack, which is expected after long-range artillery reaches the battlefield, analysts say. In recent days, neither side has managed to achieve a major breakthrough in the lines of its opponents.



While the ground could fall into other hands, "neither side has the strength to take advantage of those smaller gains," Christopher Dougherty, a defense analyst at the Center for the New American Security (CNAS), said in a Twitter post.



"The war is now likely to become a test of endurance," he added. As a result, Moscow and Kyiv will rush to send reinforcements to the front lines. "The race for the fastest possible procurement will be critical for both sides," wrote Colonel John Barranco of the Marine Corps, Colonel Benjamin Johnson of the Army and Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel of the Air Force in an analysis by the Atlantic Council.



"In order to make up for its losses, the Kremlin may have to resort to sending thousands of new conscripts," officials said, adding that Ukraine would have to maintain its logistics lines and move forward with long-range artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The final outcome

Analysts and former U.S. commanders have made various predictions about how the war could change.



Weaknesses in the position of the Ukrainian army are becoming more and more obvious and cause concern. While some independent analysts predicted that Russia's progress would be halted in Severodonetsk, U.S. government experts are not so sure.



Some say they believe that Russian progress could continue and that Russians could soon make more progress in areas where Ukrainian counterattacks have been successful. Russia's tactics, current and former officials say, have had a devastating effect on eastern Ukraine, causing so much devastation that Zelensky said troops are fighting for the "dead cities" from which most civilians have fled.



Other analysts predict a back-and-forth stretch that could last for months or even years.



"This will probably continue, and each side will trade territories on the margins," Coffman said. "It will be a dynamic situation. It is unlikely that there will be significant collapses or major surrenders".



Military and intelligence officials said Russia continues to suffer heavy losses and is struggling to recruit troops to replenish its ranks. Morality is low in the Russian army, and problems with poorly maintained equipment still exist, say American officials and analysts.



The fight in Donbas has become a deadly artillery duel that inflicts heavy casualties on both sides. Satellite images of craters in eastern Ukraine suggest that Russian grenades often explode on the ground near Ukrainian trenches, rather than in the air above them. Artillery with air strikes kills soldiers in trenches more effectively.



Stephen Biddle, a military expert and Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, said the images suggest the Russians are using old ammunition that was poorly maintained. But inefficient artillery can still be very destructive when used en masse. "Quantity has its quality," Biddle said.



"If I were one of the infantrymen who were shot at in those trenches, I'm not sure how comforting it would be for me to learn that Russian artillery would be even more deadly if it were better maintained and used," he concluded.