World More than 250 people died in the earthquake, felt within a radius of 500 kilometers At least 255 people were killed in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that shook the Paktika Province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

Most of the victims were registered in Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Muhammad Nazim Haqqani, head of the Taliban's emergency services.



He said there were casualties in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.



The quake affected a densely populated area on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and was felt in a range of 500 kilometers.



The quake affected eastern Afghanistan at a depth of 10 kilometers not far from the border with Pakistan, the German Center for Geological Research said.



According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake was felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.