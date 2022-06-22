More than 250 people died in the earthquake, felt within a radius of 500 kilometers
At least 255 people were killed in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that shook the Paktika Province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported.Source: B92, Tanjug
Most of the victims were registered in Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Muhammad Nazim Haqqani, head of the Taliban's emergency services.
He said there were casualties in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.
The quake affected a densely populated area on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and was felt in a range of 500 kilometers.
The quake affected eastern Afghanistan at a depth of 10 kilometers not far from the border with Pakistan, the German Center for Geological Research said.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake was felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
1/2 #BREAKING: The number of martyrs in Barmal, Ziruk, Naka and Gyan districts of #Paktika province has risen to 255 and the number of martyrs has reached 155.— Abdul Wahid Rayan، عبدالواحد ریان (@AWahidRayan1) June 22, 2022
Disadvantaged humanitarian organizations in the province should provide emergency assistance to the region pic.twitter.com/Qcj4BVkpCx
Unconfirmed news & photos of casualties & destruction are coming from the different parts of the south east of #Afghanistan after the last night’s #earthquake. It is said that dozens are died in Geyan, Spere & some other districts of Paktika & Khost. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/opHE7ZTXnZ— Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 22, 2022