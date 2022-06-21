World Putin: S-500 already sent, Sarmat to be delivered soon Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that by the end of the year, the Russian army will receive the most modern weapons. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 13:26 Tweet Share Profimedia

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks, and based on the lessons of modern armed conflicts, and improve their combat strength," Putin said, addressing military graduates.



Putin then said that a successful test of the heavy Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile had been carried out.



"It is planned that the first complex will be used in the army by the end of the year," Putin said.



He then said that the most modern anti-missile system and anti-air defense system S-500 is already being delivered to the Russian armed forces. "Among the priority areas is equipping troops with new weapons systems that will determine the combat efficiency of the army and navy in the coming years and decades," Putin pointed out.



According to its characteristics, range and flight speed, the Sarmat rocket has no counterpart in the world. It can attack targets through the North and South Poles, mastering missile defense systems, and it can also hit targets anywhere in the world, Russian experts claim.