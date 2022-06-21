Attack in Sweden
At least two people were injured in the attack in the Swedish city of Västerås, local police said today.Source: Tanjug
It is also stated that one person was arrested on the spot, Reuters reports.
According to some reports, the attack took place in a shopping center in Sweden.
The injured were immediately taken to hospital.
"There are fears that there are more injured," police said.
The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources, that a knife was used during the attack. Police said the attack took place in the central part of Västerås, a city about 90 kilometers from Stockholm.
At least two people injured in violent attack in #Vasteras in #Sweden, local police say, adding that one person was apprehended https://t.co/x1N9e3SPzL pic.twitter.com/iibPne8Xxh— Arab News (@arabnews) June 21, 2022