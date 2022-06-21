World 0

Attack in Sweden

At least two people were injured in the attack in the Swedish city of Västerås, local police said today.

Source: Tanjug
EPA/Sascha Steinbach
EPA/Sascha Steinbach

It is also stated that one person was arrested on the spot, Reuters reports.

According to some reports, the attack took place in a shopping center in Sweden.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital.

"There are fears that there are more injured," police said.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources, that a knife was used during the attack. Police said the attack took place in the central part of Västerås, a city about 90 kilometers from Stockholm.

