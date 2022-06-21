World Attack in Sweden At least two people were injured in the attack in the Swedish city of Västerås, local police said today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 10:43 Tweet Share EPA/Sascha Steinbach

It is also stated that one person was arrested on the spot, Reuters reports.



According to some reports, the attack took place in a shopping center in Sweden.



The injured were immediately taken to hospital.



"There are fears that there are more injured," police said.



The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources, that a knife was used during the attack. Police said the attack took place in the central part of Västerås, a city about 90 kilometers from Stockholm.