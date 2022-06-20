World Lithuania responded after the Russian ultimatum: We have received approval After a kind of ultimatum that Russia sent to Lithuania due to the transport blockade of Kaliningrad, Lithuania also made statement. Source: B92 Monday, June 20, 2022 | 16:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ flogeljiri

At the summit of the foreign ministers of the EU member states, Gabrielius Landsbergis said that his country had banned the railway transit of all goods from Russia, which is under EU sanctions, through its territory, since June 17.



"This decision was made after consultations with the European Commission and was implemented under the leadership of the EC," Landsbergis explained.



The head of the Kaliningrad region warned last week that official Vilnius plans to stop all railway traffic of Russian goods through its territory, and Moscow announced today that "if the EU does not make the situation right re: the transport blockade of Kaliningrad, official Moscow will have to solve the problem itself".



"If the European Union does not immediately correct the rudeness of Vilnius, it will disavow the legitimacy of all documents on Lithuania's EU membership for us and will allow us to solve the transit problem of Kaliningrad created by Lithuania in any way we choose," said the Russian official.