World Emmanuel Macron's nightmare Coalition Together of the President of France Emmanuel Macron won scarce 245 parliamentary seats in the second round of the parliamentary elections in France. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 20, 2022 | 11:40

Macron's option expected to win an absolute majority, as in the previous elections in 2017.



The Parisian "Le Monde" estimates that it is a "nightmare" for the head of state who called on the French to give him clear and convincing support during the campaign, and that Macron is now facing cohabitation and serious difficulties in implementing his policy.



"The situation is unprecedented. The National Assembly has never experienced such a configuration in the history of the Fifth Republic," said Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, who was narrowly elected in the Calvados department in Normandy with 52.46 percent of the vote.



During the campaign, Macron announced union integration, raising the retirement age and injecting new life into the French nuclear industry, but now, after the parliamentary elections, there is no set scenario for political life in France, according to "Le Monde".



Macron's options include forming a ruling coalition or chairing a minority government that must enter into negotiations with the opposing political bloc, Reuters reports, adding that if a political agreement is not reached, France could find itself in political paralysis.



In April, Macron became the first French President in the last two decades to win a second term, as voters were engaged with the intention of keeping the far right out of power. However, he won his second term at a time when France is a deeply disappointed and divided country in which support for populist parties is growing on both the right and left political spectrum, the agency notes.



The far-right party National Assembly Marine Le Pen won a historic success and the largest representation ever in the lower house of parliament, while the new left-wing NUPES bloc led by Jean-Luc Melenchon will lead a powerful parliamentary opposition.



"The break-up of the presidential party has been successfully completed," Melenchon's supporters said, noting that after the first presidential term marked by a rule that Macron himself compared to Jupiter, the president would now have to try his hand at building consensus.



"A culture of compromise is a culture we will have to embrace, but we must do so by gathering around clear values, ideas and political projects useful to France," said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.