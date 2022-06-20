World The Russians have no supremacy yet? The Ministry of Defense of the Great Britain published the latest intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, June 20, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

As reported, Russian ground and tactical air operations remained focused on the central part of Donbas over the weekend.



The British Ministry adds in the report that the Russian Air Force has not had any results in the conflicts so far.



"Russia cannot gain complete supremacy in the air, rarely penetrating deep beyond Ukrainian lines. For years, most Russian combat training has probably been largely designed to impress high-ranking officials rather than develop dynamic initiative among air crews," the report said.