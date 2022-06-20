World 0

Russia to intensify conflicts with other countries? "In the course of this week..."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russia to step up attacks on Ukraine.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

He said that while waiting for the decision of the European Union on granting the status of a candidate country.

"Obviously, we should expect Russia, for example, to intensify its hostile activities this week," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready," Zelensky added.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Ukraine granted candidate status

As expected, the European Commission gave the green light for Ukraine to receive the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

World Friday, June 17, 2022 14:38 Comments: 0
Tanjug/ AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
page 1 of 52 go to page