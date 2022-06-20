World Russia to intensify conflicts with other countries? "In the course of this week..." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russia to step up attacks on Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, June 20, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He said that while waiting for the decision of the European Union on granting the status of a candidate country.



"Obviously, we should expect Russia, for example, to intensify its hostile activities this week," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



"And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready," Zelensky added.