World War - day 115: "If we turn our back on brave Ukraine..."; Russians evacuate civilians The special military operation in Ukraine entered the 115th day.

Russian missiles regularly fly in other directions, hitting the military infrastructure.



Boris Johnson was in Kyiv on Friday, from where he promised that Britain would provide "strategic resilience" to Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg that Russia has the right to recognize the republics in Donbas according to the United Nations Charter.



He cited Kosovo's self-proclaimed independence as a precedent.

Russian intelligence evacuates civilians in the Kharkiv region, Telegram channels reports

Dnipropetrovsk region

Johnson on a surprise visit to Kyiv

"We will never be safe if we turn our backs on brave Ukraine," said British Prime Minister Johnson.



He also said that the world should prepare for Russia's long-term war against Ukraine, since Putin started resorting to the campaign of exhaustion. Johnson is convinced that Putin simply does not have enough wisdom to step down, so he could still consider the possibility of a complete conquest of Ukraine.