World Putin again re: so-called Kosovo: "And? Did we have the right to recognize it?" VIDEO Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Kosovo again today, saying that it was a precedent. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 17, 2022 | 22:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY GUNEEV / KREMLIN POOL / S

Putin also added that it was accepted before the international institutions at the time that the territory did not have to ask the country for permission for independence, but that it had the right to declare it. And they did.



"Both Donetsk and Luhansk did the same thing. They did not have to ask permission from the Kyiv authorities," Putin said.



He reiterated that they could decide on their own, and then asked: "And? Did we have the right to recognize them then? Well, of course we did."



"We reached an agreement with them on mutual assistance. We had the right, in accordance with the UN charter, to provide them with military assistance," the Russian leader said. He also reminded that they "set a precedent", on the basis of which their decisions have the same legitimacy.



"After all, they invaded Iraq without international permission. And what did they do? They tore the country apart. They thought that, as I like to say, they are envoys of the Lord God," Vladimir Putin concluded.