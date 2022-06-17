World Russians enter Denmark and shell Lysychansk; Putin threatens with hypersonic weapons War in Ukraine - 114th day. Source: B92 Friday, June 17, 2022 | 17:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

During the visit of the three European leaders to Kyiv, they pledged to provide full support to Ukraine's membership in the European Union.



Russia's announcements about the continuation of negotiations have met with criticism from Kyiv.



Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said that it was actually an attempt to deceive the world and then stab Ukraine in the back.



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, again asked the West to increase the supply of weapons, saying that "the more weapons they get, the sooner they will liberate their territories".



The head of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said that hundreds of civilians hiding in the "Azot" chemical factory in the city of Severodonetsk are no longer able to evacuate due to continuous Russian artillery attacks.

Warship in Denmark

A Russian warship has entered Danish territorial waters twice near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Defense Command reported. The corvette entered Danish waters north of the small island of Christiansø, near the larger island of Bornholm, authorities announced on Friday.

Boris Johnson in Kyiv

"This is Boris Johnson's second visit to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of our land. We have a common view of the movement towards Ukraine's victory. I'm grateful for a powerful support!", Zelensky said.

Putin warns

Foto: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

In his speech, Putin said that "thanks to high technology, Russia has hypersonic weapons, which are still not developed in the world."



Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the ruling elites in the West live in illusions and do not want to notice changes.



"The countries of the 'golden billion' still consider everyone else their colonies, another race," Putin said.



The Russian president said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was a decision of a sovereign state, based on the right to defend its security.

Heavy shelling of Lysychansk

Russian forces have heavily shelled the city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, killing many people, Governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian public television.



Lysychansk is located on the other side of the North Donetsk River from the city of Severodonetsk, where the most brutal street fights since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been fought in recent weeks. Haidai said that the Russian forces did not manage to capture Severodonetsk and that the fighting continued there.