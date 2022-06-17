World European Union divided over Serbia More countries are opposing the radical approach of exerting strong pressure on Belgrade to impose sanctions on Moscow. Source: Novosti Friday, June 17, 2022 | 14:54 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Yet another division among the members of the European Union, when it comes to the war in Ukraine, could be opened as early as next week at the gathering of the leaders of the member states in Brussels, and that is because of - Serbia.



Namely, more and more countries oppose the radical approach of exerting strong pressure on Belgrade to impose sanctions on Moscow, which Berlin is pushing, because they believe that such a policy is counterproductive, so that it could only further strengthen our ties with Russia.



This group of European countries that advocate greater understanding of the specific position and attitudes of Serbia, when it comes to expectations to choose a side in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, consists currently of the following: Italy, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria and Portugal, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, as well as the countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence - Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania.



According to diplomatic sources in the EU, even official Paris has a slightly milder stance than Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz conditioned our country's membership in the Union by recognizing the false state of Kosovo and openly asked us to immediately join the restrictive measures against Russia.



In support of the thesis that French President Emmanuel Macron advocates a "middle way" when it comes to the Union's policy towards Belgrade, they cite his proposal to create a European geopolitical community, in order to give candidate countries a certain European perspective, but also reward progress in reforms by opening Brussels coffers.