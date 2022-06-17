World Assange to be extradited to the United States: British minister gives "green light" Minister of the Interior of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel, approved the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the United States. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 17, 2022 | 11:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ANDY RAIN

The case was forwarded to the Minister of the Interior last month, after the Supreme Court decided that there were no legal issues regarding the assurances of the American authorities about how it will be treated.



Although Patel gave the green light, an appeal from Assange's legal team is expected.



British Ministry of the Interior states in a statement that Assange has 14 days to file an appeal against this decision, Reuters reports.



He can appeal to the High Court in London, which must approve the continuation of the appeal process. In the end, he has to appeal to the Supreme Court of Great Britain, but if the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited within 28 days.



The United States charges Assange with 18 counts, including spying and hacking state computers, as well as publishing hundreds of thousands of confidential documents, which, they claim, endangered human lives.



He could face up to 175 years in prison for those acts.