World "They have already lost: Russia is failing" The head of the British armed forces said that Russia had already strategically lost the war in Ukraine and that its military strength had now been reduced. Source: index.hr Friday, June 17, 2022 | 10:21

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said that Russia is suffering great losses, it is running out of soldiers and advanced missiles, and that it will never be able to take over the whole of Ukraine.



"This is a terrible mistake of Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," he told PA Media, as reported by the Croatian portal Index.hr.



The highest military official of Great Britain also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin lost 25 percent of his land power only because of the small gains so far, and that he will have less and less power while at the same time NATO is getting stronger.



"Russia has already lost strategically. NATO is stronger, Finland and Sweden want to join. At the same time, Russia is very vulnerable, so far they already have 50.000 dead or injured. Russia is failing," he said.