Russia warns: Attack equals suicide

Russian State Duma envoy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet stated that Kyiv's threat of attacking Crimean bridge is suicide.

Source: B92, Sputnik
Foto: Profimedia
"The Crimean bridge is protected by modern air defense systems. The bridge has reliable protection, so I do not advise the Kyiv Nazis to try to carry out provocations. Otherwise, their provocations and plans will be accompanied by lightning retaliation. Decision-making centers will be destroyed, including those in Kyiv. We warn Western countries to the possible consequences, if they decide to deliver the requested weapons to Ukraine," Sheremet said.

As he specified, the bridge is protected both from the air and from the Kerch Sea.

Earlier, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko told the Ukrainian media that the Crimean bridge will be the number one target for destruction if the United States and Europe deliver appropriate weapons to the Ukrainian army.

The United States announced that the deliveries of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Ukraine have been agreed, provided that they will not be used for attacks on the territory of Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly confirmed that Kyiv will respect the request. However, the member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yegor Chernev, did not rule out the possibility that U.S. missiles would attack Russian territory.

