World Russian Ambassador: "Nuremberg trial" against us? Russian Embassy in USA considered the idea of launching a "new Nuremberg process" against Russian soldiers participating in the war in Ukraine inadmissible. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 10:40

"We believe that any speculation about organizing a 'new Nuremberg trial' against Russian soldiers allegedly responsible for crimes in Ukraine is inadmissible," the embassy's official Telegram channel said.



Russian Embassy in Washington pointed out that the Russian army "defends civilians in Donbas from the Nazis", which is supported by the United States and European nations, according to TASS.



The Nuremberg Trials is the name for the trial of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg (Germany), from November 20, 1945 to October 1, 1946, the main Nazi war criminals of the Third Reich, to punish those responsible for the most serious crimes during World War II.



On February 24, Russia launched, as Moscow calls it, a special military operation in Ukraine.