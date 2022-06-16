World Thousands of civilians killed; A treaty important to the whole world; If it's true... The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 113th day. Source: B92 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 10:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Anton Vergun/TASS

The United States has urged its citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of information that Russian forces have captured two American citizens. Zelensky met in Kyiv with Dritan Abazovic and Edi Rama.



Macron told Zelensky that Kyiv is obliged to negotiate with Moscow.



President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met in Kyiv with the Prime Ministers of Albania and Montenegro, Edi Rama and Dritan Abazovic, and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, joined the meeting via video link.

"Negative consequences of sanctions on Russia were felt by Europeans, and then by Americans"

The negative consequences of sanctions against Russia were felt first by Europeans, and then by Americans, and dissatisfaction with that will only grow, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, in an interview with RIA Novosti.



Peskov said that "sanctions are a double-edged sword" and that they create problems for both Russia and those who impose them. "The negative consequences are primarily for Europeans, secondly, and the Americans have already felt them well. This burden, these negative feelings will only grow," said a Kremlin spokesman.

Thousands of civilians captured

"Around 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine's eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks", local governor says.



"Out of 100.000 residents, around 10.000 remain," Sergiy Gaidai, the governor of the Lugansk region, says.

The leaders of Italy, France and Germany arrived in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz have arrived in Ukraine, the Italian news channel Rainews24 reported.



"European leaders are already on the territory of Ukraine," said the host of the morning news program.



A photo of Draghi, Macron and Scholz, who are informally talking at the table in the train, was shown on the TV channel. According to this information, they will probably arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw.

Draghi, Macron e Scholz in viaggio per portare l'Europa a Kiev [dal nostro inviato Tommaso Ciriaco] https://t.co/Z3bKmpwy04 — Repubblica (@repubblica) June 16, 2022

Germany's Scholz vows support for Ukraine for "as long as necessary"

#BREAKING Germany's Scholz vows support for Ukraine for 'as long as necessary': Bild pic.twitter.com/6lyn6e0VmP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 16, 2022

"If that's true..."

The United States is monitoring reports of the capture of two former U.S. soldiers near Kharkov, said the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council, John Kirby, stating that he could not confirm the accuracy of those reports.



"If that is true, we will do everything in our power to bring them home safely," Kirby told reporters on Wednesday, reminding Americans that the government advises not to go to Ukraine to take part in hostilities, reports TASS.

A contract important to the whole world

Russia and the United States should discuss the extension of the START agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



Peskov told RIA Novosti that this is an unavoidable topic that is important not only for Russia and the United States, but for the whole world.



He emphasized that the conversation on the topic of extending the START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) agreement is important not only for the peoples of the two countries, but also for the whole world and global security.