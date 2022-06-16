World Did America take the wrong step? Big mistake The expansion of NATO, regardless of the opinion of the Joseph Biden administration, does not correspond to national interests, reports the US media "Fox News". Source: Sputnik Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 07:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

As they stated, it is possible that they will do the American people a disservice.



According to the article, the opinion on the advantages of Sweden and Finland joining the North Atlantic Alliance is wrong, because the organization risks not only increasing costs for new participants, but also provoking a conflict with Russia.



"Taking responsibility to protect two rich European countries with NATO, whose neutrality has ensured security and prosperity for more than 70 years, is not in the US national interest. The fact is that security guarantees will force them to compromise, to spend more resources and to increase the chances of a conflict with an enemy who has nuclear weapons", the article explains.



At the same time, the membership of Helsinki and Stockholm in NATO has a real price. The American media state that Washington will spend at least eight billion dollars on the expansion of the Alliance and another 1.5 billion dollars a year.



The article also states that the current U.S. administration has set the wrong priorities and is more interested in the two rich European social democracies, and not in the position of the United States. The article emphasizes both the inflation rate and the American state debt, which has already reached 30.5 billion dollars.



"The lack of dialogue on this important topic and the denigration of those who dare to question the benefits of NATO enlargement only increase the risk that the United States will overestimate its strength, or worse, potentially come into conflict with Russia, which carries a nuclear threat. After decades of failure in foreign relations that have cost the United States dearly, elected politicians owe the American people more than overpriced debts unrelated to our security and economic prosperity," the article concluded.



Due to the events in Ukraine on May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted requests to the Secretary General of NATO to join the Alliance.



Turkey has blocked the beginning of consideration of those applications because, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, Ankara cannot say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO until it is convinced of the essence of their ties with the representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.