World It is known why the negotiations were interrupted? "No peace needed" Washington does not need peace in Ukraine, and therefore the United States has suspended negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 19:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

"Washington does not need peace in Ukraine, and therefore the United States has suspended negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv", a member of the negotiating group with Kyiv and the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said.



"Washington has never needed any peace in Ukraine, they do not care about human losses and the destroyed economy. It is important for them to continue the anti-Russian project at all costs. Too much has been invested in it through the support of the puppet Kyiv regime," Slutsky said.



He mentioned that there is no reason not to trust the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the information that it was done on the order of the patron from the United States of America.



The envoy pointed out that Washington has always had one goal - to restrain Russia on all possible fronts, including through arms deliveries and the creation of biological laboratories in Ukraine. "It follows from this that the decision to conduct a special operation was extremely timely and that all its goals must be achieved," Slutsky concluded.



Earlier, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, stated that the order to freeze the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine came from the American patrons of Kiev.