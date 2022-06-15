World Xi talked to Putin: We are ready China is ready to continue mutual support and cooperation with Russia when it comes to issues of sovereignty and security, said Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 19:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN

China's President Xi Jinping said he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



China is ready to continue mutual support and cooperation with Russia when it comes to issues of sovereignty and security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.



According to him, China is ready to cooperate with Russia in order to ensure the stable development of bilateral business cooperation.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also spoke, confirming that Putin and Xi had talked, although he did not comment on what was discussed during the talks.