Airspace of Switzerland closed

The departures and landings on Swiss airports have been suspended due to the technical problem in the air traffic control system.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Depositphotos, Snake81/Ilustracija
This was announced by the Swiss agency that provides Skyguide air navigation services.

A statement from Skyguide states that the Swiss airspace was closed to traffic until further notice due to security reasons due to a technical malfunction that occurred this morning in this agency.

Skyguide said that it was working on finding a solution and that it would issue new statement when more information became available, Reuters reports.

A spokesman for the airport in Zurich said earlier that take-offs and landings were suspended, while the airport in Geneva stated on Twitter that the traffic would not continue before eight o'clock.

