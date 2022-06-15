World Airspace of Switzerland closed The departures and landings on Swiss airports have been suspended due to the technical problem in the air traffic control system. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, Snake81/Ilustracija

This was announced by the Swiss agency that provides Skyguide air navigation services.



A statement from Skyguide states that the Swiss airspace was closed to traffic until further notice due to security reasons due to a technical malfunction that occurred this morning in this agency.



Skyguide said that it was working on finding a solution and that it would issue new statement when more information became available, Reuters reports.



A spokesman for the airport in Zurich said earlier that take-offs and landings were suspended, while the airport in Geneva stated on Twitter that the traffic would not continue before eight o'clock.