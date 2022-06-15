Airspace of Switzerland closed
The departures and landings on Swiss airports have been suspended due to the technical problem in the air traffic control system.Source: Tanjug
This was announced by the Swiss agency that provides Skyguide air navigation services.
A statement from Skyguide states that the Swiss airspace was closed to traffic until further notice due to security reasons due to a technical malfunction that occurred this morning in this agency.
Skyguide said that it was working on finding a solution and that it would issue new statement when more information became available, Reuters reports.
A spokesman for the airport in Zurich said earlier that take-offs and landings were suspended, while the airport in Geneva stated on Twitter that the traffic would not continue before eight o'clock.