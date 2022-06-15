World Russia at the UN: "Because of their report, Kosovo Albanians think they are sinless" Harsh words of the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations about the crimes of the Kosovo Albanians. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 08:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Keystone/Valentin Flauraud

The failure of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) to act related to the crimes committed by Kosovo Albanian leaders, has led Pristina government to believe they are "completely innocent," said Gennady Kuzmin, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Mission of Russia to the United Nations.



Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Kuzmin mentioned the report of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from January 7, 2011 on the crimes committed by the so-called KLA (Kosovo Liberation Army) in the period from 1998 to 2000, reports TASS.



The report "shed light on crimes against humanity, war crimes, systematic abductions and murders, as well as trafficking in bodily organs on an industrial scale," the Russian diplomat said.



"Surprisingly, neither the ICTY nor the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals as its successor had questions for those mentioned in the report," the Russian diplomat said at a UN Security Council meeting on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals report. He stated that regardless of the testimonies about illegal organ trafficking and other ugly and inhumane actions of Kosovo Albanian leaders, the ICTY did not invite any of them to testify, nor did it start investigating such allegations.



According to the diplomat, this protection of the ICTY "made the highest levels of the self-proclaimed territorial entity illegally separated from Serbia feel completely sinless."



"Not so long ago, these bloody robbers and criminals turned into respectable politicians who sleep on the laurels of national heroes, give interviews, shake hands with European leaders and until recently enjoy freedom and impunity," Kuzmin added.



He finally asked "Western colleagues" what they thought about the relatives of people who were sold into slavery or for organ harvesting when they watched "European travels" and "political tours" of Hashim Thaci, Ramush Haradinaj and their accomplices and "how the fight against impunity fits into all that", TASS stated.