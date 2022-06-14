World Ukraine to be granted the official status of a candidate country for EU membership? The European Commission will recommend that Ukraine be granted the official status of a candidate country for EU membership, writes the Brussels portal Politico Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 09:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The European Commissioners discussed this issue yesterday, right after the sudden visit of the head of the EC, Ursula von der Layen, to Ukraine on Saturday.



"The commission does not forget that Ukraine is the only country in Europe where people die, where people are shot because they carry EU flags on the streets," said one high-ranking official.



He added that now Ukrainians cannot be told "sorry, you waved the wrong flags".



A consensus of 27 heads of state and government is needed to grant candidate status to Ukraine at a meeting of the European Council next week.



However, officials and diplomats say at least three countries strongly oppose granting candidate status to Ukraine.