World "The most brutal battles, we paid a terrifying price" The fierce battle for Sieverodonetsk will be remembered as one of the "most brutal" fights that Europe has ever seen, the Ukrainian President announced.

Ukraine paid a "terrifying" price for that fight, Volodymyr Zelensky added, as reported by the Guardian.



The Ukrainian President made this statement late last night, during his night address to the nation, at a time when Russian forces are close to capturing Sieverodonetsk, a strategic city in the east of the country, according to the British paper.



He pointed out that these fights have serious consequences for the civilians and the army of his country.



"The price of this battle in human lives is very high for us," Zelensky stressed, adding that it was simply frightening and that "the battle for Donbass will undoubtedly be remembered in military history as one of the most violent battles in Europe."



He reiterated earlier requests for more military aid and heavier weapons from Western allies, including the United States and United Kingdom. "We are dealing with absolute evil. And we have no choice but to move forward and liberate our territory. We draw the attention of our partners every day that only a sufficient number of modern artillery will provide Ukraine with an advantage and finally end Russian torture of Ukrainian Donbas," Zelensky said.



He also emphasized Kyiv's aspirations to liberate its entire territory and "drive the occupiers out of all regions", and noted that the strategic initiative on the front, which is now more than 2.500 km wide, is still on the side of Ukrainian forces, according to the Guardian.