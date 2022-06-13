World NATO's "slap" to Ukraine: In the end, you will have to Every peace agreement has its price, and it is up to Ukraine to determine which one, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Source: B92 Monday, June 13, 2022 | 11:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ OLIVIER HOSLET

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said on Sunday, after talks with the Finnish president, that the Alliance's goal was to strengthen Ukraine's position during peace talks with Russia, but added one "painful sentence".



"Every peace agreement involves compromise, including territory."



He then added that the West is ready to pay the price for helping Ukraine militarily, and that Kyiv will have to make a compromise with Moscow in that sense if it wants the conflict to end.



"Peace is possible. The only question is what price are you willing to pay. How much territory, how much independence, how much sovereignty… are you willing to sacrifice for peace," Stoltenberg said.



However, he did not specify what compromises Ukraine should make, emphasizing that "it is up to those who will pay the highest price to make a decision", and that during all that time, NATO and allies will continue to supply weapons in order to "strengthen their hand when a peace negotiation is eventually reached", says Russia Today.