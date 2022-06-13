World General Staff: We have been expelled Russian forces expelled the Ukrainian army from the center of Sieverodonetsk, a key city in eastern Ukraine, General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced today Source: Beta, AFP Monday, June 13, 2022 | 11:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ SERGEI ILNITSKY/Ilustracija

Around that city, let us remind you, two armies have been fighting for weeks.



“The enemy, with support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city centre,” the Ukrainian military within the General Staff said on Facebook.



The Russian army is currently trying to conquer the entire Donbas, a mining basin in eastern Ukraine, which has been partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.



Russia launched a war in Ukraine on February 24.