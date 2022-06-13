World 0

General Staff: We have been expelled

Russian forces expelled the Ukrainian army from the center of Sieverodonetsk, a key city in eastern Ukraine, General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced today

Source: Beta, AFP
Share
EPA-EFE/ SERGEI ILNITSKY/Ilustracija
EPA-EFE/ SERGEI ILNITSKY/Ilustracija

Around that city, let us remind you, two armies have been fighting for weeks.

“The enemy, with support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city centre,” the Ukrainian military within the General Staff said on Facebook.

The Russian army is currently trying to conquer the entire Donbas, a mining basin in eastern Ukraine, which has been partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russia launched a war in Ukraine on February 24.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

British announce: "Offensive"

Military operations to cross the rivers in the coming months will most likely determine the course of the war in Ukraine, British Defense Ministry stated today.

World Monday, June 13, 2022 09:33 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Last cry: We have no more weapons

Deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service said in a conversation with the "Guardian" that Ukraine is losing to Russia on the front line.

World Friday, June 10, 2022 09:55 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA
page 1 of 49 go to page