World British announce: "Offensive" Military operations to cross the rivers in the coming months will most likely determine the course of the war in Ukraine, British Defense Ministry stated today. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 13, 2022 | 09:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

The latest report states that the key is in the 90-kilometer-long central sector of the Russian demarcation line in Donbas, which is located west of the North Donetsk River.



In order to achieve success in the current operational phase in the offensive on Donbas, Russia will have to "either make ambitious side actions, or carry out assault actions across the rivers," the Guardian reported.



Ukrainian forces have often managed to tear down bridges before retreating, while Russia struggles to establish the complex co-ordination needed to successfully cross large-scale rivers under fire, according to a report by the British Ministry of Defense.