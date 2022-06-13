World "If NATO enters Moldova, it will lead to war" Moldovan politician Bogdan Ţîrde says, commenting on the West preparing for the country's military and political accession to Romania, that it will not pass. Source: Sputnik Monday, June 13, 2022 | 09:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

Ţîrde told Sputnik that powerful geopolitical players have emerged, such as Russia, China, India and Brazil, which are a serious counterweight to the West and NATO. "Therefore, their plans to destroy, weaken and dismember Russia are not in their favor," he said.



Ţîrde says that the ambitions of Romania and NATO in Moldova could lead to a civil war in that country, and that Russia's reaction in that case would be fierce.



"If NATO enters the territory of Moldova, it can automatically provoke a civil war, a military conflict with Transnistria, and that will automatically provoke a response from Russia, because there are about 1.500 Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria, and there is the largest military depot in Southeast Europe, located in Cobasna", Ţîrde believes.



He's convinced that Moscow's response would be sharp and swift. Given that Russia has a powerful Black Sea Fleet, which is armed with 'Caliber' systems, 'Onyx' missile systems and 'Dagger' hypersonic missiles, no one is allowed to play with Russia... In other words, at any attempt to touch on Transnistria and Russian peacekeepers, the answer will be immediate, very difficult and devastating. I am ready to bet on that," Ţîrde said, commenting on former Moldovan President Igor Dodon's warnings that the West was provoking destabilization in Moldova to justify "its military and political accession to Romania and the deployment of NATO troops on the country's territory", and that the processes of armaments and anti-Russian hysteria are taking place specifically to justify the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Moldova.



Ţîrde also states that the phenomenon of latent Romanianization of Moldova has already been initiated, and that the independence of that country "exists only on paper". He notes that almost the entire state leadership of that country already has Romanian citizenship, including Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Parliament Speaker Igor Gross and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, which, as he assessed, is probably the first time in the country's history.



"We have citizens with Romanian passports and citizenship in all the highest state positions - in the government, the Constitutional Court and the prosecutor's office. We have reached the point where the newly appointed head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has U.S. citizenship. Even the secret service (SIB) chief, which is the counterpart of the Russian FSB, is a citizen of Romania. Special, intelligence services are controlled and led by Romanian citizens, so what kind of sovereignty and independence of the state can we talk about?!", Ţîrde points out.



Ţîrde does not rule out the possibility of Moldova's annexation to Romania if the events of 1918 are repeated, when the Russian Empire collapsed, lost the First World War, and Romania entered Russia, the territory of Bessarabia, and under the pretext of protecting this territory, joined Moldova.



"Now the same thing can happen as it happened more than a hundred years ago - the unification of Poland with Ukraine, the unification of Romania with Moldova, with Bessarabia," the expert added. According to him, fears that this could happen exist among the population of Moldova, there are such fears on the political margins, especially among the opposition elites who are in favor of the country's independence and statehood.



It is clear that such intentions exist. It is clear, and these are not rumors, that Romanian advisers are already in the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior. Rumors are spreading that there are already representatives of the Romanian army within the army. Moreover, we have a secret agreement from 2012 in which, in the event of internal unrest, Romania can help us to provide stability and combat the unrest with the help of the gendarmerie, if we address such a request to Bucharest. The agreement is worded covertly, but allows Romania to use its military potential to stabilize what it called "potential situation", Moldovan politician concludes.