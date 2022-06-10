World "The war must be over"; Fierce fight for the key point; Russians shot down two planes 107th day of the war in Ukraine. The strongest battles are currently being fought in Sieverodonetsk. Source: B92 Friday, June 10, 2022 | 16:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARIA SENOVILLA

Ukraine's defense minister reiterates that he is losing hundreds of soldiers every day. He estimates that Western weapons that have already arrived in Ukraine would be enough to defeat any army in Europe, but not the Russian one.



The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic, an area that declared independence, sentenced to death two Britons and a Moroccan citizen who fought on the side of Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia feels too strong to talk about ending the war. He calls on the West to impose even stricter sanctions.

Information has emerged that Putin is ill

British tabloids write that doctors advised Vladimir Putin to avoid prolonged public appearances after he felt sick during talks with his generals.

The tabloids refer to a source close to the Kremlin, while the world's leading media have not yet reported this news, which has not been verified.



Putin reportedly felt sharp pain, weakness and dizziness as he got up from the table during a recent video conference that lasted an hour and a half.



"The president was given emergency medical care," said a source who reiterated that Putin has health problems, including cancer and Parkinson's disease, the Daily Mail reported, according to unconfirmed information, and other tabloids.



Yesterday, the Russian president met with young entrepreneurs, comparing himself to the Russian Tsar Peter the Great and threatening the neighboring countries. He looked good during that speech. Also, a press conference of Putin and the President of Turkmenistan is underway.



The Daily Mail distances itself and points out that these claims are impossible to verify, but there is a growing belief among Western leaders that Putin is suffering from various diseases.



The British tabloid also reports that Putin's dizzying incident is the reason for this week's sudden announcement that his traditional annual live marathon press, during which the president answers citizens' questions, has been postponed without a new date.



"Postponement is indefinite due to the unstable health of Vladimir Putin. A week ago, the president was preparing to answer questions from Russian citizens in late June or early July. But doctors advised him not to appear in public for long in the near future," the Russian said yesterday, as reported by General Intelligence Agency (SVR).

Intense street fighting and night shelling in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian forces were holding their positions in intense street fighting and under day and night shelling in Sievierodonetsk, officials said, as Russia pushes to control the bombed-out city, key to its objective of controlling eastern Ukraine.