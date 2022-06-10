World Last cry: We have no more weapons Deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service said in a conversation with the "Guardian" that Ukraine is losing to Russia on the front line. Source: index.hr Friday, June 10, 2022 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

According to him, Ukrainian forces are now almost exclusively relying on weapons from the West to keep Russia away. "This is now an artillery war. The future will now be decided on the edges of the battlefield, and we are losing in terms of artillery," said Vadim Skibycky.



"Now everything depends on what the West gives us. Ukraine has one piece of artillery out of 10 to 15 Russians. Our Western partners have given us about 10 percent of what they have. We have spent almost all our artillery ammunition and now we use NATO grenades. Europe is also supplying lower-caliber grenades, but as Europe runs out of weapons, the quantity is dwindling," he said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that between 60 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers die every day, and another 500 are wounded.



Skibycky believes that the conflict in the near future will be mostly artillery and that the number of rocket attacks that can be launched from Russia and hit civilians will remain at the current level.