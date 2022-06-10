World Kyiv replied to Putin: Stop; Russians screw up again; Fierce fights in Sieverodonetsk One hundred and seventh day of the war in Ukraine. The strongest battles are currently being fought in Sieverodonetsk. Source: B92 Friday, June 10, 2022 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukraine's defense minister reiterates that he is losing hundreds of soldiers every day. He estimates that Western weapons that have already arrived in Ukraine would be enough to defeat any army in Europe, but not the Russian one.



The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic, an area that declared independence, sentenced to death two Britons and a Moroccan citizen who fought on the side of Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia feels too strong to talk about ending the war. He calls on the West to impose even stricter sanctions.

Zelensky's adviser responded to Putin

Adviser to the Ukrainian president Mikhail Podoljak responded to Vladimir Putin's comments in which the Russian president compares his current actions with the actions of the Russian Tsar Peter the Great in the 18th century.



He says that shows why Russian opponents should stop talking about "saving the face" of that country and instead start a discussion about the "current de-imperialization" of Russia.

Black smoke in Dnieper

Kharkiv region

London: Fighting around Sieverodonetsk, Mariupol threatened by cholera

The British Ministry of Defense announced today, referring to intelligence data, that the fighting around Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine continues, and that Russia has regained control over most of the city.



The statement also warns that the port city of Mariupol in the south of Ukraine is facing the risk of a large cholera epidemic, while medical services are probably close to collapse.

Ukrainian governor of Luhansk: "Russians screwed up again"

The Ukrainian governor of Lugansk, Serhiy Gaidai, announced in the Telegram the news about the situation in the fight in the region. "The entire free region of Luhansk was under heavy shelling. Fierce street fighting continues in Sieverodonetsk. We are exhausting the enemy. Today, June 10, the Russians screwed up again. The regional center is Ukrainian. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut rout is ours. A complete evacuation is possible only from Lysychansk and mountain communities", he said.

Blinken: "We are gravely concerned"