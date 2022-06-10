World Bill Gates: If another one shows up... Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, warned of the possibility of a new pandemic. Source: B92 Friday, June 10, 2022 | 08:26 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

One of the richest people in the world participated in the "Time 100" summit in New York and on that occasion spoke about the consequences of the COVID-19 virus as well as the possibility of new pandemics.



On that occasion, he stated that humanity should not count on being so lucky in the event of the next pandemic.



"If another virus appears with a similar virulence, but with a much higher mortality rate, for example five percent, it could be the end of society. The chance of another pandemic in the next 20 years is more than 50 percent," Gates said for "Time" during the summit.



Gates added that at least around one billion dollars worldwide should be allocated as part of preventive measures and preparations for the next pandemic. "With their coordinated views, they can help humanity overcome devastating pandemics more painlessly and easily," he concluded and called on world leaders to form a global team of about 3.000 infectious disease experts.



Speaking about the idea of ​​united scientists, he said that it would be managed by the World Health Organization. As he says, one of the main roles of the united scientists would be the obligation to perform exercises of epidemic outbreaks in certain countries in order to check how prepared they are. "The next pandemic could have a much higher death rate than COVID-19," Gates said.



The official death toll from COVID in the world is around 6.3 million, and experts estimate that the actual number of deaths is much higher. The World Health Organization estimates that there were about 14.9 million deaths related to COVID in 2020 and 2021.