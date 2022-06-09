World Stoltenberg cancelled the visit to Berlin for unknown reasons NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg cancelled today's visit to Berlin, during which he was supposed to meet with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Source: B92 Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

"The Secretary-General informed us that he suddenly cancelled the visit to Berlin," the German Ministry of Defense said.



According to the plan, he was supposed to meet with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and then with the Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht.



Cancellation reasons are not specified.