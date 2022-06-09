World Paris and Berlin "strongly criticized"; "Did someone talk to Hitler?" Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized French and German leaders due to the continuation of the dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: index.hr Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 09:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

"I'm appalled with all these conversations with Putin, led by German Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Nothing is achieved," said Duda to the German "Bild", in an interview published on YouTube on Wednesday.



Duda said that a conversation with Putin represents "a kind of legitimization of a person responsible for crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine". Putin himself is responsible for sending his army in Ukraine, said Duda and added that his military commanders were supported.



The Polish leader said that the situation was comparable to Adolf Hitler in World War II. "Has anyone talked like this with Adolf Hitler during World War II?" he asked. "Did anyone say his honor must be saved? That things must be done in order not to humiliate Adolf Hitler?" Polish President asked.