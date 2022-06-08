World Ukraine is getting stronger? More weapons are coming Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced today that Norway donated 22 long-range M109 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, CNN reports. Source: Beta Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 17:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Norway donated howitzers along with equipment, spare parts and ammunition, after procuring new artillery from South Korea.



"The Norwegian government has been waiting for the donation to be announced for security reasons. It is possible that future donations will not be published or commented on," Gram said.



He added that "the development of the war in Ukraine now indicates the need to donate heavier artillery and stronger defense systems."



The Norwegian army has already trained Ukrainian soldiers in Germany to use M109 howitzers.