World Chaos in Berlin: There are dead and wounded PHOTO / VIDEO At least 10 people were injured when the vehicle crashed into a crowd on Rankestraße in Berlin, fire department stated.

Sky News specifies that at least 30 people got injured, when a car has driven into a pavement cafe in Berlin.



Local media reported that at least one person was killed.



The German "Bild" reports that one vehicle "Renault Clio" was involved in the accident, and that the man who is believed to be the driver was arrested. The place is full of police and firefighters, and German media state that people are lying on the street.



Police confirmed that the incident happened, but the details are still unclear, according to German media.



The incident took place in the very center of Berlin and the tourist center of the city, on Breitscheidplatz, main city square, near the church and the Kurfürstendamm, one of the most famous avenues in Berlin.



"It is believed that the detained man ran into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or the suspect intended to commit this act," police said, adding that the suspect was detained on the spot, as Reuters reports.

According to unconfirmed information from the German media, the driver is a German citizen. One witness to the incident told the Berliner Morgenpost that he was running at about 150 kilometers per hour.



The driver allegedly made a 'wreck' along 200 meters of the street until he ploughs at a perfume shop window.



One of the witnesses is the famous actor Joshua Barrowman, who was nearby at that moment and said that he saw a car rushing down the street, which then crashed into a shop window. "I think we are witnessing a terrorist attack," he said.

Five people are in danger of death, and three were seriously injured, said the spokesman of the Berlin firefighters, who added that there are many slightly injured, and among them is the driver.



The accident happened in a crowded part of the city full of shops, not far from the place where 11 people were killed in a car crash at a Christmas fair in 2016.



