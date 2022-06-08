World Report from Russia: MiG-29 and Mi-8 shot down Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets, one helicopter and 11 drones in one day. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 11:35 Tweet Share Foto: Epa/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

This was said today by the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, and he stated that the planes and the helicopter were shot down in the Nikolaev region, in the south of Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.



Russian air defense shot down 11 Ukrainian drones, intercepted three Point-U missiles and five missiles fired from Smerch multi-barrel rocket launchers.