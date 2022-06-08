World "Zelensky, it's your fault" Ukrainian soldiers and officers captured during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine addressed Volodymyr Zelensky. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 09:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

"You are our enemy, we are fighting against our own people, you have taken our peaceful life, you have destroyed our state," are some of the words that soldiers and officers are addressing the President of Ukraine, Sputnik reported.



"You left us like cannon fodder, we are fighting against our own people, you buried our homeland with corpses. You set fire to houses, bombed our schools and hospitals. You took a peaceful life from Ukrainians, you abandoned us as if we were animals," are just some of the messages.



The video was published by the Russian side, and it should be noted that there are similar videos aired by the Ukrainian side in the conflict, which similarly accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin.