World Message from Russia: A clear position on Serbia; "Hostile actions" Closing airspace by some countries for the plane of the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on the way to Serbia, will change the meeting schedule. Source: B92 Monday, June 6, 2022 | 14:14

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that.



"Of course, such hostile actions towards our country and our high-ranking officials cannot cause major problems, but they can lead to some talks being postponed," Peskov said.



He added that this event will not affect Russia's relations with friendly countries, such as Serbia.



"So, yes, there is a certain uneasiness in the continuation of our diplomatic work, but such hostile actions will not prevent the continuation of our diplomatic activities," he concluded.