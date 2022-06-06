World A secret plan revealed? PHOTO According to secret documents of the "Azov" battalion found in Mariupol, it was planned that extremists would take up military positions in populated areas. Source: Sputnik Monday, June 6, 2022 | 08:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File

"Partial camouflage for smaller groups and equipment can be provided by settlements and yards, which are within our zone of responsibility," reads the second paragraph at the top of the third page of the secret operational plan of the "Azov" battalion number 1/16 with the code name "Storm".



It was also stated that "only facilities in populated places that are closest to our positions, directly bunkers and trenches that will be occupied by our units can serve as shelters."



These documents were located in the "Azov" database, presumably under the code name "School". The facilities of the base were located in the immediate vicinity of the city school no. 61 in Mariupol. The documents are entirely in Ukrainian.



The discovered plan sheds light on the carefully worked out algorithm of the extremist battalion "Azov" against the Donetsk People's Republic in the northeastern direction of Mariupol and its suburbs.



As the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, announced on May 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the operation to completely liberate Azovstal and Mariupol from Ukrainian extremists and soldiers had been completed.



As it is stated, a total of 2.439 extremists and Ukrainian soldiers who have been under blockade in "Azovstal" since April 21 surrendered.