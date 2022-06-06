World Emergency meeting: Expulsion Qatar, Kuwait and Iran invited Indian ambassadors on Sunday. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 6, 2022 | 08:18 Tweet Share Foto: Epa/STR

They were called because of the insulting comments made against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad by the officials of the ruling People's Party (BJP - The Bharatiya Janata Party) in India, Anatolia reports.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced that it called on the Indian diplomatic representative to express his "disappointment with Qatar" and completely rejected and condemned the statements of the officials of the ruling party in India against the Prophet Muhammad.



Qatar's Foreign Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi handed a note of protest to the Indian diplomat, stating that "these insulting statements will incite religious hatred and insult more than two billion Muslims worldwide."



Official Doha expects from the Indian government "a public apology and urgent condemnation of these comments."



The Embassy of India in Doha announced on Twitter that the ambassador said during the meeting that "a decisive step has already been taken against those who made derogatory comments."



The Service for South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran also announced that the Indian ambassador in Tehran was invited to be handed a protest note due to insulting statements.



Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait stated that it invited the Indian ambassador and handed him a protest note in which they strongly condemned the insulting comments made against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad by the officials of the ruling BJP in India.



India's BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma has been suspended for insulting comments against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, while the BJP's media chief in New Delhi, Jindal Kumar, has been expelled from the party.



On June 3, Sharma made insulting comments on the television program about the Islamic religion and the Prophet Muhammad.



Kumar was expelled from the party for "insulting religious values" on social networks.



Following this decision, BJP Secretary General Arun Singh issued a statement stating that the "party does not approve of insulting any religion and respects all religions."



Sharma announced on Twitter that she did not want to offend anyone with her words.



The People's Party (The Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP) is the ruling party in India, and its member is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Grand Mufti of Oman, Ahmed al-Khalili, called on Muslims around the world to stand up and respond to insulting statements from India.



"The rude pretentiousness of the representatives of the ruling party of India towards the Prophet Muhammad and his righteous wife, the mother of the believers, Aisha, is a war against every Muslim in the East and West, which requires all Muslims to stand up and respond to insults," al-Khalili said on Twitter, as RIA Novosti agency reports.